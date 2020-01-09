Court Extends Arrest Of Ex-Military Belko Who Threatened To Blow Up Metro Bridge Till February 16

The Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the arrest of former military man, Oleksii Belko, who threatened to blow up the Metro Bridge in Kyiv, until February 16.

The Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At the request of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office, the court extended the period of detention for a man who, on September 18, 2019, made a false report about the preparation of an explosion on the Metro Bridge in Kyiv,” reads the statement.

In addition, the court, at the request of the prosecutor, extended the period of the preliminary investigation in the criminal proceedings until February 17.

The actions of the suspect are qualified under Part 2 of Article 259 (a deliberately false report about a threat to the safety of citizens, the preparation of an explosion, which entailed serious consequences) and Part 4 of Article 296 (hooliganism with the use of firearms) of the Criminal Code.

It is noted that as of January 9, 2020, no bail has been paid.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 20, 2019, the Dniprovskyi District Court of Kyiv ordered the arrest of Belko and set a bail of UAH 288,000.

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov offered to stand surety for the suspect.