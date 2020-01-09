Naftogaz Does Not Negotiate With Gazprom On Direct Gas Supplies

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company does not negotiate with Gazprom (Russia) on direct supplies of natural gas.

Yurii Vitrenko, executive director of the Naftogaz group, said this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are no new contracts, new agreements or any process regarding the agreements. At the moment, at least from Naftogaz there’s no talk about direct deliveries,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that now there are no legislative restrictions for all users of the gas transmission system (GTS) to come to the operator and reserve capacities at the entry points from Russia and begin to receive gas from Gazprom by direct deliveries.

In turn, the director of the Ukrainian GTS Operator, Serhii Makohon, said that at the moment only Naftogaz has booked the power of the GTS.

“Moreover, nobody came to us with such ideas,” he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 30, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Gas Transmission System (GTS) of Ukraine state-owned company, and Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed that under the new gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each.

Earlier, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Oleksii Orzhel, stated that Ukraine is interested in direct purchases of natural gas from Russia on market conditions.