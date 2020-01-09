subscribe to newsletter
23.85 24.35
25.75 26.8
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Does Not Negotiate With Gazprom On Direct Gas Supplies
09 January 2020, Thursday, 17:10 20
Economy 2020-01-10T12:50:47+02:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Does Not Negotiate With Gazprom On Direct Gas Supplies

Naftogaz Does Not Negotiate With Gazprom On Direct Gas Supplies

Даша Зубкова
Naftogaz, Gazprom, natural gas, gas, gas supply

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company does not negotiate with Gazprom (Russia) on direct supplies of natural gas.

Yurii Vitrenko, executive director of the Naftogaz group, said this during a press conference, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are no new contracts, new agreements or any process regarding the agreements. At the moment, at least from Naftogaz there’s no talk about direct deliveries,” he said.

At the same time, he emphasized that now there are no legislative restrictions for all users of the gas transmission system (GTS) to come to the operator and reserve capacities at the entry points from Russia and begin to receive gas from Gazprom by direct deliveries.

In turn, the director of the Ukrainian GTS Operator, Serhii Makohon, said that at the moment only Naftogaz has booked the power of the GTS.

“Moreover, nobody came to us with such ideas,” he concluded.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 30, Naftogaz of Ukraine, the Gas Transmission System (GTS) of Ukraine state-owned company, and Gazprom signed an agreement on the transit of Russian gas to Europe through Ukraine from 2020.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed that under the new gas transit contract for 5 years, which can be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 will be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each.

Earlier, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection, Oleksii Orzhel, stated that Ukraine is interested in direct purchases of natural gas from Russia on market conditions.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz Gazprom natural gas gas gas supply

News
OPG Addresses Canada Requesting To Provide Data On Crash Of UIA Plane In Iran 13:25
Iran Calls Lies Accusations Of Downing UIA Plane With Missile 13:21
World Bank Retains GDP Growth Outlook At 3.7% For 2020 13:18
Lawyer Of Kuzmenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Tries To Interfere In Work Of Appeal Court – Judges 13:14
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
VAB Bank assets are intended to be sold 5 times cheaper than real value 16:25
Lovochkin: Ukraine’s GDP in 2020 Will Remain Lower Than in 2013 16:26
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
more news
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran 18:23
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov 13:09
Zelenskyy Invites Sweden To Investigation Of Reasons For UIA Plane Crash In Iran 17:43
Turkey Promises To Raise Issue Of Crimea’s De-Occupation, Release Of Ukrainian Hostages During Putin’s Visit 18:20
UIA Airplane That Crashed In Iran Was Returning To Tehran Airport After Encountering Technical Problem – Iranian Civil Aviation Organization 17:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok