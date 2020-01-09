subscribe to newsletter
NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov

NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov

Даша Зубкова
NACB, criminal case, sbu, Ivan Bakanov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations by Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov.

The NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Agency has requested information whether the Bureau had included respective data into the Single Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and opened the case.

The Agency received positive answer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to urge the NACB to open a criminal case against Bakanov upon alleged high treason, embezzlement of funds, abuse of office and other violations.

