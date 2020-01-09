NACB Opens Case Upon Alleged Violations By SBU Head Bakanov

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) has opened a criminal case upon alleged violations by Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Ivan Bakanov.

The NACB has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Agency has requested information whether the Bureau had included respective data into the Single Register of Pre-Trial Investigations and opened the case.

The Agency received positive answer.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to urge the NACB to open a criminal case against Bakanov upon alleged high treason, embezzlement of funds, abuse of office and other violations.