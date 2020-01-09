subscribe to newsletter
Ukraine Expected To Pay IMF About USD 1.4 Billion In 2020

Даша Зубкова
IMF, payment, SDR

Ukraine has to pay about USD 1.4 billion to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in 2020.

The IMF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In compliance with current schedule, this year, Ukraine is expected to pay to the IMF 999.648 million of special drawing rights.

As at January 1, it makes around USD 1.4 billion in compliance with the National Bank’s exchange rate.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, late in April 2014, the IMF approved a credit program for Ukraine worth USD 17.01 billion, and early in May, provided the first stand by tranche of USD 3.19 billion.

