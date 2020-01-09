subscribe to newsletter
  Plane With Ukrainian Experts Touches Down In Iran
09 January 2020, Thursday
Ukrainian news
Plane With Ukrainian Experts Touches Down In Iran

A plane with Ukrainian experts aboard has landed in Teheran (Iran).

Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SESU) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Ministry of Interior Affairs notes there are 45 Ukrainian specialists there now including 15 rescuers, four investigators and three Ministry of Interior Affairs experts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a Boeing of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company crashed in Iran on January 8.

