  Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran
Canada Offers Technical Assistance To Investigate UIA Plane Crash In Iran

Canada has offered technical assistance in investigating the causes of the crash of the plane of Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines in Teheran (the Islamic Republic of Iran).

The Minister of Transport of Canada, Marc Garneau, has written this in Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The Minister noted that he mourned the victims of the disaster.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Wednesday morning a Ukraine International Airlines passenger airplane crashed in Iran, killing 176 people: 82 Iranians, 63 Canadians, 11 Ukrainians (two passengers, nine crew members), 10 Swedes, four Afghans, three Germans and three British.

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to send a search and rescue group to Iran to investigate the causes of the UIA plane crash and repatriate the bodies of the dead Ukrainians.

