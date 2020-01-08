subscribe to newsletter
  • Revenue Target Of State Budget Exceeded By 28.8% In December, Falls Short Of 3.4% In 2019
08 January 2020, Wednesday
Revenue Target Of State Budget Exceeded By 28.8% In December, Falls Short Of 3.4% In 2019

Даша Зубкова
In December, the revenue target of the state budget for 2019 was exceeded by 28.8% or UAH 22 billion; and fell short of 3.4% or UAH 35.3 billion in 2019 on the whole.

This follows from a statement by the State Treasury Service, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In December, the state budget revenue made UAH 98.524 billion (the plan was UAH 76.509 billion).

In 2019, the revenue target of the state budget was fulfilled for 96.6%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in November, the state budget’s revenue target fell short of 8.6% or UAH 8.3 billion.

