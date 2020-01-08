NACB Opens Abuse Case Against MP Herus

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has opened criminal proceedings against Member of Parliament Andrii Herus (Servant of the People faction) on suspicion of abusing his power or official position.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau announced this in a statement in response to an information request from the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the statement, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau has complied with the High Anti-Corruption Court’s order to open criminal proceedings against Herus.

Eleonora Salova, a lawyer for former parliamentarian Oleh Liashko, asked the court to order the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to open the criminal proceedings.

According to Salova, the actions of the chairman of the parliamentary committee on energy, housing, and utility services violated Article 28 (commission of a crime by a group of people) and Section 1 of Article 364 (abuse of power or official position) of the Criminal Code.

The lawyer said that Herus’ actions “harmed the state budget and domestic companies on the electricity market.”

The court ordered the National Anti-Corruption Bureau to enter information about a possible criminal offense into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations on December 3.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, prosecutors have completed the investigation into Liashko’s attack on Herus at the Boryspil international airport.