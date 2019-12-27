subscribe to newsletter
23.75 24.3
26.3 27.2
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes
27 December 2019, Friday, 20:23 12
Politics 2019-12-28T04:15:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes

Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes

Даша Зубкова
Dmytro Razumkov, Verkhovna Rada, Electoral Code, President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has signed the Electoral Code that was adopted with amendments proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated on the webpage for the relevant bill (No. 0978) on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The bill, which was proposed by former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy and former parliamentarians Oleksandr Chernenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) and Leonid Yemets (People’s Front faction), provides for holding parliamentary elections in 27 electoral regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the Electoral Code in July.

Zelenskyy vetoed it in September.

The parliament adopted the Electoral Code with Zelenskyy’s proposed amendments on December 10.

Больше новостей о: Dmytro Razumkov Verkhovna Rada Electoral Code President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

News
NBU Decides To Alter Number Value Of Hryvnia Vs Dollar Official Exchange Rate 20:45
Cabinet Lifts Restrictions On Selection Of Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners 20:40
Payment Of USD 2.9 Billion To Naftogaz By Gazprom Great Victory For Ukraine – Zelenskyy 20:37
PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update 20:33
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky denies having business in the annexed Crimea 11:15
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk 15:51
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
NBU First Ever Since November 2018 Buys USD 230 Million Via Auction On Thursday 15:48
more news
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes 20:23
Razumkov Signs Bill On Fining MPs Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada 20:26
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok