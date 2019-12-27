Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes

Parliament Speaker Dmytro Razumkov has signed the Electoral Code that was adopted with amendments proposed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This is stated on the webpage for the relevant bill (No. 0978) on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

The bill, which was proposed by former parliament speaker Andriy Parubiy and former parliamentarians Oleksandr Chernenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) and Leonid Yemets (People’s Front faction), provides for holding parliamentary elections in 27 electoral regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the parliament adopted the Electoral Code in July.

Zelenskyy vetoed it in September.

The parliament adopted the Electoral Code with Zelenskyy’s proposed amendments on December 10.