subscribe to newsletter
23.75 24.3
26.3 27.2
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Naftogaz Receives USD 2.9 Billion From Gazprom Pursuant To Stockholm Arbitration Decision
27 December 2019, Friday, 20:17 14
Economy 2019-12-28T06:30:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Naftogaz Receives USD 2.9 Billion From Gazprom Pursuant To Stockholm Arbitration Decision

Naftogaz Receives USD 2.9 Billion From Gazprom Pursuant To Stockholm Arbitration Decision

Даша Зубкова
Naftogaz, Gazprom, Stockholm Arbitration

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint stock compayn has received USD 2.918 billion from the Gazprom gas company (Russia) in implementation of a decision by the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce.

The Naftogaz group’s Executive Director Yurii Vitrenko announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“Ukraine has received USD 2.918 billion from Gazprom pursuant to a Stockholm arbitration decision,” Vitrenko wrote.

Naftogaz of Ukraine confirmed this information in an official statement issued a few minutes later.

The payment includes the arbitration award (USD 2.56 billion) and the interest accrued since the announcement of the arbitration award on February 28, 2018.

Naftogaz of Ukraine noted in the statement that it is continuing negotiations with Gazprom on cooperation after expiration of the 2020 gas transit contract.

“Naftogaz of Ukraine welcomes the Russian side’s recognition of the need to comply with the arbitration decisions of 2017-2018 and its intention to continue transporting gas to the EU through Ukraine. The two parties are continuing negotiations on the terms of further cooperation after expiration of the existing contract on January 1, 2020,” Naftogaz of Ukraine said in the statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine, Russia, and the European Commission agreed in principle on a new contract for transit of Russian gas and settlement of mutual claims during the latest round of trilateral talks, which took place in Minsk on December 20.

Ukraine and Russia have agreed a new five-year gas transit contract, which could be extended after 2024. The gas transit volumes under the agreement are 65 billion cubic meters in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters per year in the period of 2021-2024.

Больше новостей о: Naftogaz Gazprom Stockholm Arbitration

News
NBU Decides To Alter Number Value Of Hryvnia Vs Dollar Official Exchange Rate 20:45
Cabinet Lifts Restrictions On Selection Of Banks For Payments To State Employees And Pensioners 20:40
Payment Of USD 2.9 Billion To Naftogaz By Gazprom Great Victory For Ukraine – Zelenskyy 20:37
PGO Returns To SBI Report On Suspicion To MP Fedina And Volunteer Zveroboi Of Possible Murder Threats To Zelenskyy For Update 20:33
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Vasyl Khmelnytsky denies having business in the annexed Crimea 11:15
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk 15:51
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
NBU First Ever Since November 2018 Buys USD 230 Million Via Auction On Thursday 15:48
more news
Oleh Bakhmatyuk: Andriy Bohdan, the head of the Presidential Office ordered me 11:00
Stripping MPs Of Parliamentary Mandates For Absenteeism And Non-Personal Vote Unconstitutional – Constitutional Court 15:54
Razumkov Signs Electoral Code With Zelenskyi's Proposed Changes 20:23
Razumkov Signs Bill On Fining MPs Up To UAH 85,000 For Non-Personal Vote In Rada 20:26
Zelenskyy Dismisses SBI Director Truba, Appoints MP Venediktova As Acting Director 20:30
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok