Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested property of board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk. Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies. According to the report, the court arrested both real estate and movables. As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to arrest Pisaruk and set the bail of UAH 5 million. Pisaruk is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion of National Bank of Ukraine’s stabilization loan.