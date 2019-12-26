subscribe to newsletter
  • Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk
26 December 2019, Thursday, 15:51 7
Politics 2019-12-26T15:52:12+02:00
Ukrainian news
Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk

Court Arrests Property Of Raiffeisen Bank Aval’s Board Chairperson Pisaruk

Даша Зубкова
High Anti-Corruption Court, arrest, property arrest, Oleksandr Pisaruk, Raiffeisen Bank Aval

The High Anti-Corruption Court has arrested property of board chairperson of Raiffeisen Bank Aval, Oleksandr Pisaruk.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source in law enforcement bodies.

According to the report, the court arrested both real estate and movables.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the High Anti-Corruption Court has refused to arrest Pisaruk and set the bail of UAH 5 million.

Pisaruk is suspected of involvement in embezzlement of UAH 1.2 billion of National Bank of Ukraine’s stabilization loan.

