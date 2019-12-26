NBU First Ever Since November 2018 Buys USD 230 Million Via Auction On Thursday

On Thursday, the National Bank of Ukraine acquired USD 230 million, while USD 275.3 million was supplied.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The lowest buy foreign currency rate was 23.2552 UAH/USD and the highest was 23.2552 UAH/USD.

A total of 18 banks wanted to take part in the auction, however, only two bids were satisfied.

Last time, the central bank conducted a foreign currency auction back on November 7, 2018.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the NBU acquired USD 2.271 billion and sold USD 1.009 billion through auctions.

In 2018, the NBU acquired a total of USD 3,173.78 million and sold USD 1,801.82 million on the interbank foreign currency market.