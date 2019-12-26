subscribe to newsletter
  Energy Commission Sets Gas Distribution Tariffs For 44 Operators At UAH 0.28-1.99 Per Cubic Meter/Month From January 1, 2020 And At UAH 0.28-2.73 Per Cubic Meter/Month From July 1, 2020
Energy Commission Sets Gas Distribution Tariffs For 44 Operators At UAH 0.28-1.99 Per Cubic Meter/Month From January 1, 2020 And At UAH 0.28-2.73 Per Cubic Meter/Month From July 1, 2020

The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Utilities has set gas distribution tariffs for 44 gas distribution systems operators at UAH 0.28-1.99 per cubic meter/month from January 1, 2020 and at UAH 0.28-2.73 per cubic meter/month from July 1, 2020.

Respective decision was taken at the Commission’s meeting on December 24, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Gas Market Association of Ukraine notes the necessity for setting economically feasible tariffs for gas distribution systems operators to ensure stability of operation of the Ukrainian Gas Transport System Operator limited liability company.

