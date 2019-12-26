Cherkasy Azot Produces 1.42 Million Tons Of Nitrogen Fertilizers In 11M

In the first eleven months of 2019, Cherkasy Azot, a major producer of ammonia and nitrogen fertilizers and part of the Ostchem company, produced a total of 1.42 million tons of nitrogen fertilizers.

Press service of the Group DF has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, in the first eleven months of 2019, the enterprise produced 417,500 tons of marketable ammonium nitrate; 557,200 tons of marketable urea; 438,100 tons of UAN; and 9,200 tons of ammonia spirit.

Besides, in the first eleven months of 2019, the enterprise produced 738,700 tons of ammonia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Cherkasy Azot is part of the OstChem holding company, which unites Group DF's nitrogen fertilizer enterprises. It specializes in production of nitrogen fertilizers (ammonia, urea, ammonium nitrate, and CAS), caprolactam, ion-exchange resins, and other products.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies represented in 11 countries of Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

In particular, Group DF is one of the largest investors in the chemical industry and energy in Eastern Europe.

The group also develops companies in the fields of agriculture, media and real estate.