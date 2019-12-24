subscribe to newsletter
23 23.35
25.3 25.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Sheremet Murder Suspect Kuzmenko
24 December 2019, Tuesday, 17:39 9
Politics 2019-12-24T22:03:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Sheremet Murder Suspect Kuzmenko

Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Sheremet Murder Suspect Kuzmenko

Даша Зубкова
court, arrest, Yuliya Kuzmenko, bail, murder, Pavel Sheremet

An appeal court has upheld the arrest of Yuliya Kuzmenko without bail on suspicion of murdering journalist Pavel Sheremet.

The court made this decision on Tuesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court thus granted the relevant request by the prosecutor's office.

Kuzmenko’s lawyer asked the court to cancel her arrest without bail.

The court also granted a request by Kuzmenko’s lawyer Vladyslav Dobosh to allow cross-examination of Kuzmenko’s husband Dmytro and the Pediatric Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery Center’s head doctor Volodymyr Zhovnyr as witnesses.

Besides, the judge granted the defense lawyer’s request to show a video that was recorded on the day Sheremet was killed (this video was used for expert examination of how the suspect walks) and a video of Kuzmenko and others that was recorded in the hospital where she works.

According to the lawyer, the videos depict different women.

The prosecutor’s office asked the court to add to the case file documents indicating that a MON-50 bomb was secretly taken out of Antonenko’s apartment on the eve of a search of the apartment.

The court granted this request.

Fifty-six have offered to vouch for Kuzmenko, including current and former parliamentarians, doctors, soldiers, and volunteers.

They include parliamentarians Yana Zinkevych, Mykhailo Bondar, and Mykola Velichkovich (all members of the European Solidarity faction); former parliamentarians Oleh Musii (independent), Nataliya Veselova (Samopomisch faction), and Oksana Korchynska (Oleg Liashko Radical Party faction); Kyiv city councilor Volodymyr Nazarenko; head doctor of the children's cardiology center Zhovnir.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv decided on December 13 to order arrest of Kuzmenko without bail until February 8, 2020.

Больше новостей о: court arrest Yuliya Kuzmenko bail murder Pavel Sheremet

Archive
News
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Sheremet Murder Suspect Kuzmenko 17:39
Zelenskyy Decides To Dismiss Zakarpattia And Lviv Governors Bondarenko And Malskyi Due To Lack Of Results 17:14
Cabinet Simplifies Procedure For Crossing Border With Crimea For Children 17:03
UCAB: Ukraine Increases Tangerine Import By 10% To 73,400 Tons For 10M 16:58
64% Of Ukrainians Polled By Rating Group Oppose Transfer Of Christmas Celebrations From January 7 To December 25 16:52
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
more news
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020 13:21
Zelenskyy Approves SBI Reshuffle 13:32
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Cabinet Simplifies Procedure For Crossing Border With Crimea For Children 17:03
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok