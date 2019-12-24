Zelenskyy Decides To Dismiss Zakarpattia And Lviv Governors Bondarenko And Malskyi Due To Lack Of Results

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to dismiss Zakarpattia region’s Governor Ihor Bondarenko and Lviv region’s Governor Markiyan Malskyi due to lack of results.

The presidential press service announced this on a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Not because they are inexperienced or dishonest people, but because we have no seen any results in these regions," Zelenskyy said during a meeting of the Council for Development of Communities and Territories.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation involving personnel in Ukraine is difficult because many local officials have low salaries, particularly the heads of regional administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed lawyer Malskyi as the governor of Lviv region and businessman Bondarenko as the governor of Zakarpattia region in July.