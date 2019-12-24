subscribe to newsletter
23 23.35
25.3 25.9
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Decides To Dismiss Zakarpattia And Lviv Governors Bondarenko And Malskyi Due To Lack Of Results
24 December 2019, Tuesday, 17:14 11
Politics 2019-12-24T21:45:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Decides To Dismiss Zakarpattia And Lviv Governors Bondarenko And Malskyi Due To Lack Of Results

Zelenskyy Decides To Dismiss Zakarpattia And Lviv Governors Bondarenko And Malskyi Due To Lack Of Results

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zakarpattia governor, Ihor Bondarenko, Lviv governor, Markiyan Malskyi

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has decided to dismiss Zakarpattia region’s Governor Ihor Bondarenko and Lviv region’s Governor Markiyan Malskyi due to lack of results.

The presidential press service announced this on a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Not because they are inexperienced or dishonest people, but because we have no seen any results in these regions," Zelenskyy said during a meeting of the Council for Development of Communities and Territories.

According to Zelenskyy, the situation involving personnel in Ukraine is difficult because many local officials have low salaries, particularly the heads of regional administrations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy appointed lawyer Malskyi as the governor of Lviv region and businessman Bondarenko as the governor of Zakarpattia region in July.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Zakarpattia governor Ihor Bondarenko Lviv governor Markiyan Malskyi

Archive
News
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Sheremet Murder Suspect Kuzmenko 17:39
Zelenskyy Decides To Dismiss Zakarpattia And Lviv Governors Bondarenko And Malskyi Due To Lack Of Results 17:14
Cabinet Simplifies Procedure For Crossing Border With Crimea For Children 17:03
UCAB: Ukraine Increases Tangerine Import By 10% To 73,400 Tons For 10M 16:58
64% Of Ukrainians Polled By Rating Group Oppose Transfer Of Christmas Celebrations From January 7 To December 25 16:52
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
more news
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020 13:21
Zelenskyy Approves SBI Reshuffle 13:32
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Cabinet Simplifies Procedure For Crossing Border With Crimea For Children 17:03
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok