  UCAB: Ukraine Increases Tangerine Import By 10% To 73,400 Tons For 10M
24 December 2019
Economy 2019-12-24T21:45:06+02:00
Ukrainian news
UCAB: Ukraine Increases Tangerine Import By 10% To 73,400 Tons For 10M

Даша Зубкова
import, tangerines, citrus, UCAB

In January-October 2019, Ukraine increased the import of tangerines by 10% or 6,600 tons to 73,400 tons year over year.

The Ukrainian Club of Agricultural Business association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The main suppliers of this fruit for the indicated period were Turkey, which exported 36,000 tons to Ukraine (49% of the total import of tangerines), Egypt – 14,300 tons (19%), Spain – 5,300 tons (7%), Pakistan – 4,200 tons (6%) and Italy – 3,200 tons (4%).

It is noted that over the past five years, from 2014 to 2018, the import of tangerines in Ukraine increased by 4% or 6,500 tons to 164,600 tons.

At the moment, the average price of tangerines in major supermarkets is UAH 25.95 per kilogram.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in January-June 2019, Ukraine, according to the UkraineInvest Investment Promotion and Support Office, increased the export of fruits and berries by 16% to USD 116 million compared to the same period last year.

