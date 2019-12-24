64% Of Ukrainians Polled By Rating Group Oppose Transfer Of Christmas Celebrations From January 7 To December 25

subscribe to newsletter
Sixty-four percent of Ukrainians do not support the idea of moving Christmas celebrations from January 7 to December 25.

This is evidenced by the results of a poll conducted by the polled by the Rating sociological group, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the results of the poll, 53% of the respondents in it said they did not support the idea of moving Christmas celebrations to December 25, 11% said they were inclined not to support it, and 4% said it made no difference.

In addition, 16% of the respondents in the poll said that they fully supported the idea of moving Christmas celebrations and 9% said that they were inclined to support it.

The Rating sociological group conducted the poll from December 5 to 8 via face-to-face interviews of 2,000 adults.

The statistical margin of sampling error does not exceed 2.2%.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, 68.5% of the respondents in a poll conducted in 2018 by the Democratic Initiatives Fund and the Razumkov Center said they would celebrate Christmas on January 7.

