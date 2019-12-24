subscribe to newsletter
24 December 2019, Tuesday, 13:32 8
Politics 2019-12-24T14:15:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Approves SBI Reshuffle

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, law, SBI, reshuffle, Roman Truba

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law on a reshuffle of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

This is stated on the website of the Verkhovna Rada, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 24, the law was returned to parliament with the signature of the President.

According to the law, the director of the SBI, Roman Truba and his deputies, are automatically dismissed.

Also, the director of the bureau is appointed by the President on the proposal of the tender committee and dismissed by the President; the director will also exercise his powers alone, and not together with his deputies.

At the same time, the director will be able to independently appoint up to three deputies according to the results of the open tender, who will replace him.

A recognition of the work as unsatisfactory is the basis for the dismissal of the director of the SBI.

Within five days from the date of entry into force of the law (the document comes into force on the day after its publication), the President appoints the acting director of the SBI for up to three months.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Verkhovna Rada reshuffled the State Bureau of Investigation.

Zelenskyy Approves SBI Reshuffle 13:32
