Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020

In 2020, the Cabinet of Ministers, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), enterprises and banks are expected to pay USD 17.059 billion on foreign debts.

This is stated in the calendar of planned payments by the NBU on foreign debt to non-residents in foreign currency as of October 1, 2019, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Of the abovementioned amount, USD 13.06 billion is based on the amount of debt, USD 4 billion - interest.

At the same time, the total amount that Ukraine should pay to the IMF next year is USD 1.35 billion (USD 1.07 billion is the debt amount, USD 280 million is interest payments).

Peak payments on the foreign debt in 2020 accounted for the first quarter of 2020 – USD 5.42 billion and for the third quarter – USD 5.24 billion.

In the second quarter, the amount of payments will amount to USD 3.412 billion, in the fourth quarter – USD 2.995 billion.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the Ministry of Finance announced information that in 2020 Ukraine needs to pay UAH 181.09 billion on foreign debts and UAH 217.08 billion on domestic debts.