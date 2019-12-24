subscribe to newsletter
23 23.35
25.3 25.9
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • A case was opened against NABU detectives because of false expert report in Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case
24 December 2019, Tuesday, 09:19 14
Economy 2019-12-24T11:00:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
A case was opened against NABU detectives because of false expert report in Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case

A case was opened against NABU detectives because of false expert report in Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case

Тимофей Борзенко
State Bureau of Investigations, NABU, Oleksandr Pisaruk, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, Criminal Code, VAB Bank

State Bureau of Investigations opened criminal case because of allegedly false report of the criminal expert. NABU Detectives suspected in interference in activities of the expert on Pisaruk-Bakhmatyuk case, UNIAN reports.

This case is registered in Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations. The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the Territorial Directorate of the State Bureau of Investigations in Kyiv. The case was opened because of a possible deliberately false conclusion by a court expert and alleged interference of NABU detectives in the criminal proceedings of NABU in Pisaruk-Bakhmatyuk case. Such an offense qualifies under Article 384 Part 2 of the Criminal Code as a deliberately false opinion of an expert during a pre-trial investigation. Such actions, combined with the artificial creation of evidence of prosecution or defense and committed for selfish reasons, shall be punishable by restriction of liberty for up to five years, or imprisonment for a term of two to five years.

In the case of refinancing of VAB bank NABU blamed the ex-management of the bank for allegedly false valuation of mortgage property of UAH 1.8 billion. Despite the fact of official expert opinions confirming the correct valuation from the Odessa Research Institute of Forensic Expertise of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine and the Kharkiv Research Institute of Forensic Expertise, the NABU investigation ignored them and instead referred to some other expertise. Case opened by State Bureau of Investigations concerns this expert report, that contradicts all previous official examinations. 

The case of Pisaruk-Bakhmatyuk, which was reopened by NABU in violation of the current legislation, concerns the NBU loan to VAB Bank. The official expert opinions, the findings of the Deposit Guarantee Fund and the statements of the NBU now refute the allegations made publicly by NABU to the former management and ex-owner of the bank. In addition, Oleg Bakhmatyuk, the former owner of VBB Bank, has repeatedly proposed to repay bank's debt, but has not received an answer yet.

Больше новостей о: State Bureau of Investigations NABU Oleksandr Pisaruk Oleg Bakhmatyuk Criminal Code VAB Bank

Archive
News
Zelenskyy Approves SBI Reshuffle 13:32
U.S. Navy Destroyer Calls At Odesa Port 13:29
Naftogaz Will Remain Party Of Transit Agreement With Gazprom For 5 Years As Organizing Company - Naftogaz Executive Director Vitrenko 13:25
Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020 13:21
A case was opened against NABU detectives because of false expert report in Pysaruk-Bakhmatyuk case 09:19
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
more news
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Cabinet, NBU, Enterprises And Banks Should Pay USD 17.06 Billion On Foreign Debts In 2020 13:21
Naftogaz Will Remain Party Of Transit Agreement With Gazprom For 5 Years As Organizing Company - Naftogaz Executive Director Vitrenko 13:25
Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 10.9% To 19.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok