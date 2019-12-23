Prosecutor's Office Sends Indictment In 5-Year-Old Tliavov Murder Case To Court

The Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office has sent an indictment in the case involving the murder of five-year-old Kyrylo Tliavov in Pereiaslav-Khmelnytskyi (Kyiv region) to court.

The press service of the Kyiv regional prosecutor’s office announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The indictment was filed on suspicion of hooliganism involving the use of firearms or a cold weapon and negligent homicide.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court has extended arrest of the four suspects in the murder of Tliavov until January 1, 2020.