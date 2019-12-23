Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait

Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Stra

The representative office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has declared the illegality of the opening of railway traffic on the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

The representative office has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea notes the unlawfulness of launching a rail link between Russia and the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which took place today, December 23, 2019," reads the statement.

Any entry and exit to the territory of Crimea should occur only by agreement with the Ukrainian side and through the checkpoint of entry/exit on the administrative border.

The representative office also condemns another visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea on December 23, which was not agreed with Ukraine.

It is noted that such actions by Russia are a gross violation of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the neglect of universally recognized principles and norms of international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, 2019, Russia opened traffic on the railway part of the bridge across the Kerch Strait.