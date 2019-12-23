subscribe to newsletter
23.1 23.4
25.45 26
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait
23 December 2019, Monday, 18:06 15
Politics 2019-12-23T22:00:03+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Stra

Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Crimea, Kerch Strait, Kerch Bridge, railway, Russia

The representative office of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea has declared the illegality of the opening of railway traffic on the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

The representative office has said this in a statement on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The representative office of the President of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea notes the unlawfulness of launching a rail link between Russia and the territory of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation - the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol, which took place today, December 23, 2019," reads the statement.

Any entry and exit to the territory of Crimea should occur only by agreement with the Ukrainian side and through the checkpoint of entry/exit on the administrative border.

The representative office also condemns another visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Crimea on December 23, which was not agreed with Ukraine.

It is noted that such actions by Russia are a gross violation of the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, the neglect of universally recognized principles and norms of international law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 23, 2019, Russia opened traffic on the railway part of the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Crimea Kerch Strait Kerch Bridge railway Russia

Archive
News
Prosecutor's Office Sends Indictment In 5-Year-Old Tliavov Murder Case To Court 18:10
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Sheremet 17:59
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna 13:55
Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 10.9% To 19.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:50
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna 13:55
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020 17:47
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok