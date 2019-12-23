Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Sheremet

The Court of Appeal upheld the arrest of Andrii Antonenko, suspected of the murder of journalist Pavel Sheremet, without the right to make a bail.

The court made such a decision on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Thus, the court fully granted the prosecutor's request.

The defense requested the court to replace the preventive measure in the form of arrest without the right to make a bail for the night house arrest.

The suspect’s lawyer said that the case file referred to the examination of a corpse born in 1976, while Sheremet – in 1971.

Thus, from his words, different years is not a typo, but the examination was carried out on a different body, not Sheremet.

The defense stated that this examination should not be included in the case file.

Besides, he stated that not a single procedural document contained the name of Antonenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Antonenko without the right to make a bail until February 8, 2020.