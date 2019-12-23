Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait

Russia has opened traffic on the railway part of the bridge across the Kerch Strait.

The press service of President of Russia Vladimir Putin has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the statement, Putin in a videoconference mode took part in the ceremony of departure of the fast passenger train on the St. Petersburg - Sevastopol route, which was the first to arrive in the Russian-annexed Crimea over the bridge.

Before the opening ceremony, the President of Russia rode in the driver’s cab over the bridge, examined a section of the railway and talked with bridge builders.

The transport passage consists of parallel automobile and railway branches.

Russia plans to open the movement of freight trains in the summer of 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 20, Ukraine imposed sanctions against 848 individuals and 294 legal entities for the construction of the Kerch Bridge, the seizure of Ukrainian military sailors in the Kerch Strait, and violation of the procedure for visiting the Russian-annexed Crimea.