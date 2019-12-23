subscribe to newsletter
23.1 23.4
25.45 26
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025
23 December 2019, Monday, 17:50 11
Politics 2019-12-23T18:30:02+02:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025

Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025

Даша Зубкова
Russia, gas, gas price, fixed gas price, GTS

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a fixed price for gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) until 2025.

The TASS news agency (Russia) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We agreed and fixed in the relevant protocols the size of Gazprom's fees for the provision of these services, agent services for the transit and transportation of gas, which is solid and determined for all five years," the statement said citing the words of the Russian Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

No other details were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel states that the protocol of agreements on the continuation of the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine does not contain agreements on direct deliveries of Russian gas.

Trilateral negotiations on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the countries of the European Union from 2020 continued on Friday, December 20, in Minsk.

According to their results, Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission reached a final agreement on fundamental points on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to European consumers and the settlement of mutual claims.

Besides, according to their results, Ukraine and Russia agreed that under the new gas transit contract for five years, which could be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 would be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each year.

The parties also agreed that Gazprom would pay the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company about USD 3 billion under the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) before the end of 2019.

After Gazprom pays about USD 3 billion under the SCC decision, Ukraine will abandon the remaining claims against Gazprom regarding the reimbursement of funds related to the provision of transit services.

Больше новостей о: Russia gas gas price fixed gas price GTS

Archive
News
Prosecutor's Office Sends Indictment In 5-Year-Old Tliavov Murder Case To Court 18:10
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Sheremet 17:59
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna 13:55
Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 10.9% To 19.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:50
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna 13:55
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020 17:47
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok