Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025

Ukraine and Russia have agreed on a fixed price for gas transit through the Ukrainian gas transmission system (GTS) until 2025.

The TASS news agency (Russia) has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We agreed and fixed in the relevant protocols the size of Gazprom's fees for the provision of these services, agent services for the transit and transportation of gas, which is solid and determined for all five years," the statement said citing the words of the Russian Vice Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak.

No other details were reported.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Minister of Energy and Environmental Protection Oleksii Orzhel states that the protocol of agreements on the continuation of the transit of Russian gas through the territory of Ukraine does not contain agreements on direct deliveries of Russian gas.

Trilateral negotiations on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to the countries of the European Union from 2020 continued on Friday, December 20, in Minsk.

According to their results, Ukraine, Russia and the European Commission reached a final agreement on fundamental points on the transit of Russian gas through Ukraine to European consumers and the settlement of mutual claims.

Besides, according to their results, Ukraine and Russia agreed that under the new gas transit contract for five years, which could be extended after 2024, the transit volume in 2020 would be 65 billion cubic meters of gas, and in 2021-2024 - 40 billion cubic meters of gas each year.

The parties also agreed that Gazprom would pay the Naftogaz of Ukraine National Joint Stock Company about USD 3 billion under the decision of the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) before the end of 2019.

After Gazprom pays about USD 3 billion under the SCC decision, Ukraine will abandon the remaining claims against Gazprom regarding the reimbursement of funds related to the provision of transit services.