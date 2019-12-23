TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG; Ukraine - Russia - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine has reached an agreement on the mutual release of hostages before the end of 2019.

The press secretary of the former President (1994-2005), the representative of Ukraine in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, Daria Olifer, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“During the videoconference of the Trilateral Contact Group, an agreement was reached on the mutual release of hostages until the end of the year, as provided at the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) agreed on the exchange of hostages between Ukraine and Russia in the all for all format before the end of 2019.