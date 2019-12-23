subscribe to newsletter
23.1 23.4
25.45 26
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020
23 December 2019, Monday, 17:47 8
Politics 2019-12-23T21:47:01+02:00
Ukrainian news
TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020

TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020

Даша Зубкова
TCG, Donbas, hostages

The Trilateral Contact Group (TCG; Ukraine - Russia - Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine has reached an agreement on the mutual release of hostages before the end of 2019.

The press secretary of the former President (1994-2005), the representative of Ukraine in the TCG Leonid Kuchma, Daria Olifer, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“During the videoconference of the Trilateral Contact Group, an agreement was reached on the mutual release of hostages until the end of the year, as provided at the summit of the leaders of the Normandy Four countries in Paris,” she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 10, the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France) agreed on the exchange of hostages between Ukraine and Russia in the all for all format before the end of 2019.

Больше новостей о: TCG Donbas hostages

Archive
News
Prosecutor's Office Sends Indictment In 5-Year-Old Tliavov Murder Case To Court 18:10
Zelenskyy's Representative Office In Crimea Declares Illegality Of Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 18:06
Appeal Court Upholds Arrest Of Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Sheremet 17:59
Russia Opens Railway Traffic On Bridge Across Kerch Strait 17:56
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
Ukrainian IT company managed to solve the problem of staff turnover 16:13
SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna 13:55
Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 10.9% To 19.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2 13:50
more news
Bankers Do Not Forecast Hryvnia Devaluation By Late 2019 And In Q1 Of 2020 14:03
SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna 13:55
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million 13:59
TCG Reaches Agreement On Mutual Release Of Hostages Before 2020 17:47
Ukraine And Russia Agree On Fixed Price For Gas Transit Until 2025 17:50
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok