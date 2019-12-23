subscribe to newsletter
Court Extends Arrest Of Deputy Minister For Temporarily Occupied Territories Hrymchak And Reduces Bail From UAH 6 To UAH 2 Million

The High Anti-Corruption Court extended the arrest of deputy minister for temporarily occupied territories and internally displaced persons, Yurii Hrymchak, but reduced the bail from UAH 6 million to UAH 2 million.

The press service of the court has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On December 19, a judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the ex-deputy minister's preventive measure in the form of detention unchanged.

At the same time, the judge partially granted the request of the defense, reducing the amount of the bail from UAH 5,999,283 to UAH 1,999,761.

The sitting was held in a video conference format, since the suspect is in the Chernihiv remand prison.

The wife of Yurii Hrymchak started collecting UAH 2 million to pay a bail for him.

Hrymchak’s lawyer Tetiana Matiash announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"The wife collects money, but this is not a quick procedure," the lawyer said.

According to her, in order to make a bail for the husband herself, the wife needs to sell the house, but Hrymchak is categorically against this, since the children will simply stay on the street.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor General’s Office removed the suspicion of fraud from Hrymchak and served him with a suspicion of abuse of influence.

On August 16, the Desnianskyi District Court of Chernihiv took Hrymchak into custody for two months and set a bail of UAH 6 million.

On October 8, the court extended the arrest with bail by November 14.

Hrymchak was detained in Kyiv by law enforcement officers on suspicion of attempted fraudulent seizure of USD 1.1 million.

