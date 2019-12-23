SACPO Asks Court To Arrest Property Of Ex-Head Of Main Investigation Department Of PGO Scherbyna

The Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) asks the High Anti-Corruption Court to arrest the property of the former head of the Main Investigation Department of the Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO), Ihor Scherbyna.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the detective of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau requested a court to seize the property of Scherbyna.

But the court, in turn, decided to send a request for revision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court upheld the decision to arrest Scherbyna with a bail of UAH 2.1 million.