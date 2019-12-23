Ukraine Lowers USF Gas Reserves By 10.9% To 19.4 Billion Cubic Meters Since November 2

Since the start of the current heating season on November 2, (as at December 21) Ukraine has lowered its gas reserves in the underground gas storage facilities (USF) by 10.9% or 2,370 million cubic meters to 19.415 billion cubic meters.

The Ukrtransgaz company, the operator of the Ukrainian gas transport system, has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the said gas reserves are 33% or 4.814 billion cubic meters higher than the figure available as at the same date of 2018 (14.601 billion cubic meters).

In the period of December 1-21, Ukraine imported a total of 148.594 million cubic meters of gas: 72.456 million cubic meters via the Slovak Republic; 56.293 million cubic meters via Hungary; and 19.842 million cubic meters via the Republic of Poland.

Since early December, Ukraine produced a total of 1,185.933 million cubic meters of gas and transited 5,753.831 million cubic meters.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 2, Ukraine stopped gas injection and started consumption of USF gas reserves to ensure the current heating season.

As at November 2, the gas reserves in the USF made 21.785 billion cubic meters, therefore, since the start of the gas injection season on April 5, the USF Gas Reserves have risen 2.5 times or by 13.040 billion cubic meters.

Board Chairperson of Naftogaz of Ukraine, Andrii Kobolev, notes that the USF reserves reached their peak indicator in the last nine years before the heating season of 2019/2020.

Ukraine finished the previous heating season on April 4, 2019 with the gas reserves of 8,745 million cubic meters.