Foreign Ministry And Culture Ministry Working On Creation Of Russian-Language TV Channel For Residents Of Occupied Territories - Deputy Foreign Minister Bodnar

Foreign Ministry And Culture Ministry Working On Creation Of Russian-Language TV Channel For Residents Of Occu

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports are working on the creation of a Russian-language TV channel for residents of the occupied territories.

Deputy Foreign Minister Vasyl Bodnar said this during an hour of questions to the government, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"We are working closely with the Ministry of Culture in a modern way to create a package of messages for the occupied territories, first of all by creating a special television channel in the Russian language that could convey all the signals to the occupied territories," he said.

Besides, Bodnar stressed that in the near future it is not planned to resume passenger railway communication with the occupied territories, however, it is possible to open additional checkpoints for humanitarian needs.

