Sytnik To Appeal UAH 3,400 Fine In Higher Instances

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Artem Sytnik, intends to appeal the decision of the Rivne Region Court of Appeal, which upheld the decision of the Sarnenskyi Regional Court, which found him guilty of an administrative violation during his vacation in Rivne region and sentenced a fine of UAH 3,400.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from Artem Sytnik.

"There is still no full text of the decision. In any case, there are several options for further appeal," he said.

He did not provide other details.

Sytnik has been included in the register of corrupt officials.