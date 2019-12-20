subscribe to newsletter
  • Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Sheremet Appeals Against Zelenskyy, Avakov, Riaboshapka, And Koval To Protect His Honor And Dignity
Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Sheremet Appeals Against Zelenskyy, Avakov, Riaboshapka, And Koval To Protect His Honor And Dignity

Andrii Antonenko, who is suspected of assassinating journalist Pavel Sheremet, has appealed to the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv against President Volodymyr Zelenskyy; Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov; Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka; and first deputy head of the National Police, Yevhen Koval, to protect his honor and dignity.

This follows from a statement by Antonenko posted by his lawyer, Sviatoslav Zhernovnik, on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 14, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Antonenko until February 8, 2020.

