Cabinet Decision To Ban Gambling Under Guise Of State Lottery Linked To Rada Vote On Gambling Legalization Bill – Zelenskyy

Cabinet Decision To Ban Gambling Under Guise Of State Lottery Linked To Rada Vote On Gambling Legalization Bil

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed that there is link between the Cabinet of Ministers’ decision to ban gambling under the guise of state lottery and the parliament’s failure to approve a draft law on legalization of gambling.

Zelenskyy made the confirmation in a post on his Facebook page, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The Verkhovna Rada failed to pass a law on legalization of gambling yesterday. We know who is behind it. You do not want to play by transparent rules? You do not want to work in a civilized manner and make payments into the budget? Well, let us do it differently. We will immediately close all gaming halls from today. Think..." he wrote.

The parliament sent the draft law on legalization of gambling for revision on December 19.

The bill provides for a single lottery operator, as is the case in many countries in the European Union.

The Cabinet of Ministers banned gambling under the guise of state lotteries on December 20.

Interior Affairs Minister Arsen Avakov has instructed the National Police to close gambling clubs, institutions, and lotteries from 4 p.m. on Friday, December 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy recently ordered the Cabinet of Ministers to submit a draft law on legalization of gambling to the parliament by October 1 and called on the parliament to adopt it before December.

Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk has said that legalization of gambling could generate UAH 2-2.5 billion in state budget revenues.