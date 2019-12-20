subscribe to newsletter
20 December 2019, Friday, 14:10
Даша Зубкова
The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) are carrying out searches at the 5th Element sports club, whose ultimate beneficiaries are former president / member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the European Solidarity party faction, Petro Poroshenko, and former member of the Ukrainian Parliament of the Petro Poroshenko Bloc parliamentary faction, Ihor Kononenko.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from spokesperson for the SBI, Anzhelika Ivanova.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) withdrew documents during searches at the 5th Element sports club and the Bogdan Motors automobile company.

SBI And SBU Searching Office Of 5th Element Sports Club
