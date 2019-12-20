Rada Legalizes Amber Extraction And Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 Or 3-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Extraction

Rada Legalizes Amber Extraction And Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 Or 3-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Extra

On December 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine legalized extraction of amber and imposed fine worth 3,000-10,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes (UAH 51,000-170,000) of imprisonment for 2-3 years for its illegal extraction.

A total of 279 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2240 in principle, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the Parliament ban export of raw amber and introduce e-auctions for provision of permits for amber extraction.