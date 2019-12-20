subscribe to newsletter
23.1 23.4
25.55 26.05
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Rada Legalizes Amber Extraction And Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 Or 3-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Extraction
20 December 2019, Friday, 14:02 10
Economy 2019-12-20T14:06:00+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Legalizes Amber Extraction And Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 Or 3-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Extra

Rada Legalizes Amber Extraction And Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 Or 3-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Extraction

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, amber, amber extraction, amber extraction legalization, legalization

On December 19, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine legalized extraction of amber and imposed fine worth 3,000-10,000 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes (UAH 51,000-170,000) of imprisonment for 2-3 years for its illegal extraction.

A total of 279 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2240 in principle, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine suggests that the Parliament ban export of raw amber and introduce e-auctions for provision of permits for amber extraction.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada amber amber extraction amber extraction legalization legalization

Archive
News
SBI And SBU Searching Office Of 5th Element Sports Club 14:10
Rada Legalizes Amber Extraction And Imposes Fine Of Up To UAH 170,000 Or 3-Year Imprisonment For Illegal Extraction 14:02
Avakov Urges National Police To Stop Functioning Of Gaming Establishments From Friday 4 P.M. 13:58
EU Allocates EUR 9.5 Million To Support Small And Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship In Donbas 18:16
Head Of Presidential Office’s Department Kondzelia And Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lisnycha Suspected Of Extorting Bribes To Influence Cabinet Decisions - Investigators 18:13
more news
Gazprom Ready To Compensate USD 3 Billion To Naftogaz Via Forceful Recovery Of Arrested Assets – Source 18:04
Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials 14:44
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
Finance Ministry Stops Discretionary Budget Payments Over Hryvnia’s Anomalous Strengthening 13:31
more news
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
Finance Ministry Stops Discretionary Budget Payments Over Hryvnia’s Anomalous Strengthening 13:31
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
Zelenskyy Appoints Yelchenko As Ukraine's Ambassador To United States 13:14
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok