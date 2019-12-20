Avakov Urges National Police To Stop Functioning Of Gaming Establishments From Friday 4 P.M.

subscribe to newsletter
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Arsen Avakov, Interior Affairs Minister, national police, gambling, gambling establishments

Interior Affairs Minister, Arsen Avakov, has urged the National Police to stop functioning of all gambling establishments from Friday 4 p.m.

Press service of the Ministry of Interior Affairs has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has cancelled some provisions of the order of the parliamentary committee on regulatory policy and entrepreneurship of the Ministry of Finance of Ukraine dated December 12, 2012 on ban on gambling in Ukraine in terms of activity of lottery distributors.

Avakov noted that gambling establishments stop operation from December 20.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on Friday, December 20, Prime Minister Oleksii Honcharuk wrote on Facebook that the Cabinet had banned gambling in disguise of lottery centers.

