Head Of Presidential Office’s Department Kondzelia And Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lisnycha Suspected Of Extorting Bribes To Influence Cabinet Decisions - Investigators

Head Of Presidential Office’s Department Kondzelia And Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lisnycha Suspected Of Extort

The head of the Presidential Office’s department of access to public information, Svitlana Kondzelia, and former deputy minister of culture Viktoria Lisnycha, are suspected of extorting bribes to influence Cabinet of Ministers decisions.

This is stated in court documents, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

This was stated during a court hearing, at which the issue of declassifying information about the wiretapping of Kondzelia and Lisnycha was raised.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court upheld the decision to place Kondzelia under house arrest.

Kondzelia and Lisnycha are accomplices suspected of demanding a bribe to facilitate appointment to a leading position in the Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company.

The court also upheld the decision to arrest former deputy minister of culture Lisnycha and set bail at UAH 576,000.