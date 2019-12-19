subscribe to newsletter
23.2 23.5
25.65 26.2
˟
  • News
  • Economy
  • Gazprom Ready To Compensate USD 3 Billion To Naftogaz Via Forceful Recovery Of Arrested Assets – Source
19 December 2019, Thursday, 18:04 99
Economy 2019-12-19T18:05:34+02:00
Ukrainian news
Gazprom Ready To Compensate USD 3 Billion To Naftogaz Via Forceful Recovery Of Arrested Assets – Source

Gazprom Ready To Compensate USD 3 Billion To Naftogaz Via Forceful Recovery Of Arrested Assets – Source

Даша Зубкова
Russia, gas, Gazprom, Naftogaz

The Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom is ready to compensate USD 3 billion to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company via forceful recovery of arrest assets of the company, Gazprom will not object.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

In compliance with the data provided by the sources of the Agency, the compensation might between obtained as a result of forceful recovery of arrests assets of the company.

Respective option will be discussed at the bilateral talks in Berlin (Germany) on December 19.

The sources noted that the Russian Federation will not return the money directly in order to not admit the defeat; instead it will simply not hinder the forceful recovery of the arrested assets.

The source also noted that Russia wants Ukraine to refuse from the appeal worth USD 12 billion as compensation of losses in case of termination of the gas transit.

In turn, Ukraine is ready to correct it or quit it but only in case of appropriate term of the new contract and economically feasible gas transit price.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz is expecting the ruling from the District Court of Amsterdam on the arrest of the assets of the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2020.

Naftogaz has sent to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) new suit claims against Gazprom.

Больше новостей о: Russia gas Gazprom Naftogaz

Archive
News
EU Allocates EUR 9.5 Million To Support Small And Medium-Sized Entrepreneurship In Donbas 18:16
Head Of Presidential Office’s Department Kondzelia And Ex-Deputy Culture Minister Lisnycha Suspected Of Extorting Bribes To Influence Cabinet Decisions - Investigators 18:13
Gazprom Ready To Compensate USD 3 Billion To Naftogaz Via Forceful Recovery Of Arrested Assets – Source 18:04
Rada Adopts Electoral Code With Zelenskyy's Proposals 17:55
Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials 14:44
more news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials 14:44
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
Zelenskyy Appoints Ambassadors To Moldova, China, Jordan And Qatar 13:34
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
more news
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials 14:44
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
Zelenskyy Appoints Yelchenko As Ukraine's Ambassador To United States 13:14
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok