Gazprom Ready To Compensate USD 3 Billion To Naftogaz Via Forceful Recovery Of Arrested Assets – Source

The Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom is ready to compensate USD 3 billion to the Naftogaz of Ukraine national joint-stock company via forceful recovery of arrest assets of the company, Gazprom will not object.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from a well-informed source.

In compliance with the data provided by the sources of the Agency, the compensation might between obtained as a result of forceful recovery of arrests assets of the company.

Respective option will be discussed at the bilateral talks in Berlin (Germany) on December 19.

The sources noted that the Russian Federation will not return the money directly in order to not admit the defeat; instead it will simply not hinder the forceful recovery of the arrested assets.

The source also noted that Russia wants Ukraine to refuse from the appeal worth USD 12 billion as compensation of losses in case of termination of the gas transit.

In turn, Ukraine is ready to correct it or quit it but only in case of appropriate term of the new contract and economically feasible gas transit price.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz is expecting the ruling from the District Court of Amsterdam on the arrest of the assets of the Russia's gas monopoly Gazprom in the Kingdom of the Netherlands in the first quarter of 2020.

Naftogaz has sent to the Arbitration Institute of the Stockholm Chamber of Commerce (SCC; Sweden) new suit claims against Gazprom.