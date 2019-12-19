Rada Adopts Electoral Code With Zelenskyy's Proposals

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the Electoral Code with the proposals of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

A total of 330 MPs voted for the adoption of bill No.0978 with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill of the former Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Andriy Parubiy, ex-MPs Oleksandr Chernenko (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) and Leonid Yemets (People’s Front) provides for parliamentary election in 27 electoral regions.

Each party will put forward two types of lists - a single list of candidates in the national constituency and lists of candidates in the respective election regions, from which a single list of candidates will be formed.

The right to nominate candidates in parliamentary election is reserved exclusively for political parties, the possibility of self-nomination is not provided.

Voting for a party is mandatory, otherwise the ballot paper will be considered invalid.

In the election regions, voters will vote for the respective regional lists, rather than a single list of candidates.

Besides, the voter may also vote for an individual candidate included on the list for which the voter is voting.

Vote threshold is 5%.

After identifying parties that have overcome the vote threshold, the Central Election Commission (CEC) will determine the electoral quota - the number of votes required to obtain one mandate.

This quota will be determined by dividing the number of all votes in a nationwide constituency for all regional lists of parties that have overcome the vote threshold by the constitutional composition of the Verkhovna Rada (450).

Each party that passes the vote threshold is guaranteed to receive 9 mandates, distributed according to the list approved by the party itself.

After that, the CEC will determine the number of mandates that each regional party list will receive.

For this, the number of votes served for it in the election region is divided by the election quota and the resulting number is rounded to the nearest whole number.

Candidates from the party in the electoral region who received the largest number of votes in their support will receive these mandates.

Further, the unallocated seats in the constituencies will be distributed between parties with a list of party candidates in the national constituency, which will be formed by the results of the vote.

The law prohibits campaigning in foreign media operating on the territory of Ukraine, and the ban on citizens of the aggressor country to be observers remains.

The final version of the document did not include a norm that would allow the CEC to cancel the registration of candidates for Presidents and Members of Parliament if they mislead voters.

The law will enter into force on January 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in July, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the Electoral Code.

In September, Zelenskyy vetoed the Electoral Code.