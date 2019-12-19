subscribe to newsletter
23.2 23.5
25.65 26.2
˟
19 December 2019, Thursday, 14:44 150
Politics 2019-12-19T14:45:16+02:00
Ukrainian news
Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials

Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials

Даша Зубкова
NACB, Artem Sytnik, register, corrupt officials, register of corrupt officials

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Artem Sytnik, has been included in the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by data in the unified state register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The register notes that Sytnik has been included in the register because of violation of statutory restrictions on receiving gifts.

The effective date of the court decision on holding a person liable for a corruption offense is December 13, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court found Sytnik guilty of an administrative offense during his vacation in Rivne region and awarded a fine of UAH 3,400.

Sytnik stated that he does not admit guilt in an administrative violation.

He was accused of violating the statutory restrictions on civil servants in receiving gifts.

The indicated article (Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) provides for a fine from 100 to 200 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens with confiscation of a gift (UAH 1,700-3,400).

Больше новостей о: NACB Artem Sytnik register corrupt officials register of corrupt officials

Archive
News
Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials 14:44
Zelenskyy Appoints Ambassadors To Moldova, China, Jordan And Qatar 13:34
Finance Ministry Stops Discretionary Budget Payments Over Hryvnia’s Anomalous Strengthening 13:31
Zelenskyy Appoints Yelchenko As Ukraine's Ambassador To United States 13:14
PrivatBank Initiates Judicial Proceeding At District Court Of Tel Aviv Against Ex-Owners For USD 600 Million 13:12
more news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Refuses From Giving Testimony 13:07
Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police 18:51
more news
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk 13:13
Prosecutor's Office Identifies Organizer Of Attempt On Kyiv Regional Councilor Sobolev’s Life And Murder Of His 3-Year-Old Son 17:49
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok