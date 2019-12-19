Sytnik Enters Register Of Corrupt Officials

The director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB), Artem Sytnik, has been included in the register of corrupt officials.

This is evidenced by data in the unified state register of persons who have committed corruption or corruption-related offenses, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The register notes that Sytnik has been included in the register because of violation of statutory restrictions on receiving gifts.

The effective date of the court decision on holding a person liable for a corruption offense is December 13, 2019.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the court found Sytnik guilty of an administrative offense during his vacation in Rivne region and awarded a fine of UAH 3,400.

Sytnik stated that he does not admit guilt in an administrative violation.

He was accused of violating the statutory restrictions on civil servants in receiving gifts.

The indicated article (Article 172-5 of the Code of Administrative Offenses) provides for a fine from 100 to 200 tax-free minimum incomes of citizens with confiscation of a gift (UAH 1,700-3,400).