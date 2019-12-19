Zelenskyy Appoints Yelchenko As Ukraine's Ambassador To United States

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Volodymyr Yelchenko as the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.

This follows from respective presidential decree 911 dated December 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since December 2015, Yelchenko, 60, has headed Ukraine’s delegation to the United Nations (UN).

Before, since July 2010, he had been the ambassador to the Russian Federation; from April 2005 to June 2010, he occupied the position of the permanent representative of Ukraine to international organizations in Vienna (the Republic of Austria); and from April 2005 to December 2006, he was the Ukraine's ambassador to Austria.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 19, Zelenskyy dismissed Valerii Chalyi as the ambassador of Ukraine to the United States.