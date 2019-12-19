subscribe to newsletter
19 December 2019
PrivatBank Initiates Judicial Proceeding At District Court Of Tel Aviv Against Ex-Owners For USD 600 Million

PrivatBank has initiated a judicial proceeding at the District Court of Tel Aviv (the State of Israel) against former owner of the bank for USD 600 million.

The bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

PrivatBank raised the amount of stated claims at the Court of Chancery of the Delaware (the United States), having submitted additional suit.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Court of Appeal of London obliged Kolomoiskyi and other litigants to pay PrivatBank's costs worth GBP 10.9 million before November 12.

