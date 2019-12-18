subscribe to newsletter
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor

Даша Зубкова
Prosecutor General, Ruslan Riaboshapka, Myroslav Patskan, Valerii Patskan, Zhytomyr region, first deputy prosecutor

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Myroslav Patskan, who is a relative of the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan, as the first deputy prosecutor of Zhytomyr region.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Prior to the appointment, Myroslav Patskan worked as a deputy prosecutor of Rivne region.

According to some media reports, he is the brother of the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber; according to others, he is his nephew.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Riaboshapka appointed Oleh Vasyliv as the prosecutor of Zhytomyr region.

