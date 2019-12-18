Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor

Prosecutor General Ruslan Riaboshapka has appointed Myroslav Patskan, who is a relative of the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber Valerii Patskan, as the first deputy prosecutor of Zhytomyr region.

A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office announced this to Ukrainian News Agency.

Prior to the appointment, Myroslav Patskan worked as a deputy prosecutor of Rivne region.

According to some media reports, he is the brother of the Chairman of the Accounting Chamber; according to others, he is his nephew.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, Riaboshapka appointed Oleh Vasyliv as the prosecutor of Zhytomyr region.