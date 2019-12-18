subscribe to newsletter
23.25 23.55
25.7 26.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv
18 December 2019, Wednesday, 18:14 7
Politics 2019-12-18T21:16:31+02:00
Ukrainian news
NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodat

NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv

Даша Зубкова
NACB, Ruslan Solvar, suspicion

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has served former parliamentarian Ruslan Solvar (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) with notification of suspicion of illegally claiming UAH 361,000 as compensation for hotel accommodation in Kyiv.

A source in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the unnamed former parliamentarian was served with notification of suspicion of unjustifiably claiming more than UAH 361,000 from the state budget as compensation for hotel accommodation in Kyiv.

According to the source, in November 2014, the government financed the former parliamentarian’s hotel accommodation in Kyiv because he did not own an apartment in the city.

However, an investigation later established that he inherited an apartment in Kyiv at the beginning of March 2017, but did not disclose this to the parliament’s administrative department and proceeded to claim compensation from the state budget.

He stopped claiming the compensation in October 2018 after a number of publications in the mass media.

Investigators established that the former parliamentarian groundlessly received more than UAH 361,000 as compensation over a period of 1.5 years.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office began investigating the case in October 2018 based on media reports.

A source at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau told the Ukrainian News Agency that Solvar was suspected of illegally claiming UAH 361,000 in hotel accommodation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office served former parliamentarian Dmytro Kolesnykov (Opposition Bloc faction) with notification of suspicion of illegally claiming UAH 739,000 as compensation for hotel accommodation in Kyiv on December 17.

Больше новостей о: NACB Ruslan Solvar suspicion

Archive
News
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv 18:14
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest 18:01
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
more news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police 18:51
more news
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk 13:13
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Despite Incompletion Cadastre Ready For Launch Of Farmland Market – Milovanov 13:03
Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Refuses From Giving Testimony 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok