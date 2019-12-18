NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv

NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodat

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau has served former parliamentarian Ruslan Solvar (Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction) with notification of suspicion of illegally claiming UAH 361,000 as compensation for hotel accommodation in Kyiv.

A source in the National Anti-Corruption Bureau disclosed this to the Ukrainian News Agency.

According to the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, the unnamed former parliamentarian was served with notification of suspicion of unjustifiably claiming more than UAH 361,000 from the state budget as compensation for hotel accommodation in Kyiv.

According to the source, in November 2014, the government financed the former parliamentarian’s hotel accommodation in Kyiv because he did not own an apartment in the city.

However, an investigation later established that he inherited an apartment in Kyiv at the beginning of March 2017, but did not disclose this to the parliament’s administrative department and proceeded to claim compensation from the state budget.

He stopped claiming the compensation in October 2018 after a number of publications in the mass media.

Investigators established that the former parliamentarian groundlessly received more than UAH 361,000 as compensation over a period of 1.5 years.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office began investigating the case in October 2018 based on media reports.

A source at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau told the Ukrainian News Agency that Solvar was suspected of illegally claiming UAH 361,000 in hotel accommodation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office served former parliamentarian Dmytro Kolesnykov (Opposition Bloc faction) with notification of suspicion of illegally claiming UAH 739,000 as compensation for hotel accommodation in Kyiv on December 17.