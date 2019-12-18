Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020

The Verkhovna Rada instructed the Accounting Chamber to analyze the system of compulsory state pension and social insurance in 2020.

316 MPs voted for the adoption of the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The order to the Accounting Chamber to carry out in 2020 an analysis of the system of compulsory state pension and social insurance and social protection of the population, as well as provide the Verkhovna Rada with information on the results of such an activity with recommendations for improving this system, including proposals for amendments to the relevant legislation," the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, commented on the decision.

The proposal came from the chairperson of the Servant of the People, David Arakhamia.

