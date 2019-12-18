subscribe to newsletter
23.25 23.55
25.7 26.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020
18 December 2019, Wednesday, 18:05 6
Politics 2019-12-18T21:16:34+02:00
Ukrainian news
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020

Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020

Даша Зубкова
Verkhovna Rada, Accounting Chamber, pension, social insurance

The Verkhovna Rada instructed the Accounting Chamber to analyze the system of compulsory state pension and social insurance in 2020.

316 MPs voted for the adoption of the relevant decision with the minimum required 226, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The order to the Accounting Chamber to carry out in 2020 an analysis of the system of compulsory state pension and social insurance and social protection of the population, as well as provide the Verkhovna Rada with information on the results of such an activity with recommendations for improving this system, including proposals for amendments to the relevant legislation," the Chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada, Dmytro Razumkov, commented on the decision.

The proposal came from the chairperson of the Servant of the People, David Arakhamia.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 13, the Accounting Chamber reported that illegal and ineffective management decisions of officials of the National Bank led to wasteful use of UAH 16.5 million.

Больше новостей о: Verkhovna Rada Accounting Chamber pension social insurance

Archive
News
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv 18:14
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest 18:01
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
more news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police 18:51
more news
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk 13:13
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Despite Incompletion Cadastre Ready For Launch Of Farmland Market – Milovanov 13:03
Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Refuses From Giving Testimony 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok