Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has released former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front) from custody and placed him under around-the-clock house arrest.

Lawyer Hlib Fedur has informed Ukrainian News Agency.

"They partially granted the request and changed the preventive measure to round-the-clock house arrest," he said.

The court made the decision on Wednesday.

Pashynskyi is required to wear an electronic control bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the court extended the arrest of Pashynskyi until February.

He is suspected of wounding from a pistol passerby Viacheslav Khimikus.