subscribe to newsletter
23.25 23.55
25.7 26.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest
18 December 2019, Wednesday, 18:01 6
Politics 2019-12-18T20:46:45+02:00
Ukrainian news
Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest

Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest

Даша Зубкова
Serhii Pashynskyi, Viacheslav Khimikus, house arrest

The Kyiv Court of Appeal has released former Member of the Verkhovna Rada Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front) from custody and placed him under around-the-clock house arrest.

Lawyer Hlib Fedur has informed Ukrainian News Agency.

"They partially granted the request and changed the preventive measure to round-the-clock house arrest," he said.

The court made the decision on Wednesday.

Pashynskyi is required to wear an electronic control bracelet.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, previously the court extended the arrest of Pashynskyi until February.

He is suspected of wounding from a pistol passerby Viacheslav Khimikus.

Больше новостей о: Serhii Pashynskyi Viacheslav Khimikus house arrest

Archive
News
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv 18:14
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest 18:01
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
more news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police 18:51
more news
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk 13:13
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Despite Incompletion Cadastre Ready For Launch Of Farmland Market – Milovanov 13:03
Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Refuses From Giving Testimony 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok