Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on extension of the law "On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in the Non-Government-Controlled Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions” (the law granting special status to the Donbas) until December 31, 2020, inclusive.

This was announced on the webpage for the draft law No. 2569 on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament adopted the draft law by 320 votes, with only 226 votes required for its approval.

One of the authors of the document, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia, stated on his Facebook page that parliamentary faction’s leadership proposed extending the law by one year.

The parliament adopted this draft law because of the expiration of the law "On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in the Non-Government-Controlled Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions” on December 31, 2019.

According to parliamentarians, the document allows creation of the conditions necessary for peaceful settlement of the situation in the Donbas on the basis of the principles and norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations Organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, following a meeting of the leaders of the "Normandy format" countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) on December 9, Zelenskyy announced his intention to initiate extension of the law "On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in the Non-Government-Controlled Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions” that was adopted on September 16, 2014.

The parliament adopted the law on December 12.