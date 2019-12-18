subscribe to newsletter
23.25 23.55
25.7 26.25
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021
18 December 2019, Wednesday, 17:56 14
Politics 2019-12-18T22:00:04+02:00
Ukrainian news
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021

Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021

Даша Зубкова
President, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, law, Donbas, special status of Donbas

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has signed the law on extension of the law "On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in the Non-Government-Controlled Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions” (the law granting special status to the Donbas) until December 31, 2020, inclusive.

This was announced on the webpage for the draft law No. 2569 on the parliament’s website, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The parliament adopted the draft law by 320 votes, with only 226 votes required for its approval.

One of the authors of the document, the Servant of the People parliamentary faction’s leader David Arakhamia, stated on his Facebook page that parliamentary faction’s leadership proposed extending the law by one year.

The parliament adopted this draft law because of the expiration of the law "On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in the Non-Government-Controlled Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions” on December 31, 2019.

According to parliamentarians, the document allows creation of the conditions necessary for peaceful settlement of the situation in the Donbas on the basis of the principles and norms of international law and the Charter of the United Nations Organization.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, following a meeting of the leaders of the "Normandy format" countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France) on December 9, Zelenskyy announced his intention to initiate extension of the law "On the Special Procedure for Local Self-Government in the Non-Government-Controlled Territories in Donetsk and Luhansk Regions” that was adopted on September 16, 2014.

The parliament adopted the law on December 12.

Больше новостей о: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy law Donbas special status of Donbas

Archive
News
Riaboshapka Appoints Accounting Chamber Head Patskan Relative Zhytomyr Region First Deputy Prosecutor 18:17
NACB Serves Ex-MP Solvar With Suspicion Of Illegally Claiming UAH 361,000 As Compensation For Hotel Accommodation In Kyiv 18:14
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Lawyer: Appeal Court Releases Ex-MP Pashynskyi From Custody, Places Him Under House Arrest 18:01
Zelenskyy Signs Law Extending Special Status For Non-Government-Controlled Donbas Until 2021 17:56
more news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik 15:23
Spanish court closed investigation against Stepan Chernovetskyi 12:45 Press release
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Police Detain 26 People On Suspicion Of Involvement In Riots During Rally Near Rada 18:35
Fire In Odesa College Occurs Due To Malfunction Of Electrical Equipment - National Police 18:51
more news
Constitutional Court Declares Unconstitutional Bill On President’s Constitutional Right To Appoint NACB And SBI Directors 13:26
Ukrainians Will Cross Border With Russia Using Foreign Passport From March 1, 2020 – Honcharuk 13:13
Rada Instructs Accounting Chamber To Analyze System Of Pension And Social Insurance In 2020 18:05
Despite Incompletion Cadastre Ready For Launch Of Farmland Market – Milovanov 13:03
Antonenko Suspected Of Murdering Journalist Sheremet Refuses From Giving Testimony 13:07
more news
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok