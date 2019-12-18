subscribe to newsletter
18 December 2019, Wednesday, 15:23 163
Politics 2019-12-18T21:45:05+02:00
Ukrainian news
Members of parliament demand to dismiss Sytnik

Яков Сташинский
Verkhovna Rada, NABU, Artem Sytnyk

Deputies of several factions of the Verkhovna Rada demand to dismiss the director of NABU Artem Sytnyk, convicted by the court of committing corruption. He spent holidays and vacations on elite hunting grounds. Another person paid for him.

So today, during the plenary session, the MP from the European Solidarity faction Oleksiy Goncharenko demanded resignation of Sytnyk – by his free will or by decision of president or parliament.

"The Cossacks had good traditions. For example to birch corrupt persons. Today, another convicted corrupt official appeared in Ukraine. And I could tell that it is not big news if it was not the chairman, director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine, Mr. Artem Sytnyk, admitted by court, already an appellate instance, a corrupt person, received an administrative sentence for receiving gifts, entertainment, rest - all free of charge. Unfortunately, Sytnyk chose a rich life instead of fighting corruption, and according to the best traditions, still Soviet, "You can use what you are fighting with" Goncharenko stressed. "I think that Mr. Sytnyk should step down immediately. If he has the honor and dignity, he should do it on his own. If not, the state, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the president of Ukraine should dismiss Sytnyk from the position of the director of NABU", - summed up Goncharenko.

Also, on December 16, the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Law Enforcement supported the appeal to the Anti-Corruption Committee concerning the dismissal of NABU Director Artem Sytnyk, convicted in corruption by the court. MP of the Servant of the People's Party Maxim Buzhansky said that "It was the first time in the country that a conflict had occurred when a director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau was found corrupt by a court decision. The decision was published, came into force, and the law enforcement committee ignore this fact - either to send a letter to Mr. Sytnik with a proposal to resign voluntarily, or to suggest to the Parliament to vote on the resignation decision."

It should be reminded that on December 13, the Rivne Court of Appeal did not satisfy the appeal and upheld the decision of the Sarny District Court of Rivne region against Sytnyk Artem Sergiyovich guilty of committing an administrative offense under Part 1 of Art. 172-5 COUP. It is an elite holiday of Artem Sytnyk on a hunting base in the Rivne region, for which other people have repeatedly paid. According to the Regulations on the Unified State Register of Corrupt or Corrupt Offenses, the data on this Registry regarding Sytnyk Artem Sergiyovych must be entered within 3 working days. The deadline for such entry expires today, December 18.

