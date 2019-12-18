Rada Obliges Law Enforcers To Agree Investigative Actions Against MPs With Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has obliged law enforcers to agree investigative actions against parliamentarians with the prosecutor general.

A total of 291 parliamentary members backed respective bill 2237, when 226 votes were enough to pass the decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The MPs authorized the prosecutor general, his deputy or head of a regional prosecutor's office to serve council members with charge papers.

The prosecutor general or his agent, not the Parliament, will support or dismiss the appeal for the detention, selection of measure of restraint, grant searches, violation of secrecy of correspondence, phone talks, etc.

Case against MPs can be conducted only by the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) and the central administration of the State Bureau of Investigation (SBI).

MP’s detention is authorized only if he/she is caught during commission or right after commission of grave offence, however, in that case law enforcers have to inform Verkhovna Rada chairperson about it within 24 hours.

The law takes effect on the day following the date of its publication but not earlier than the termination of parliamentary immunity of Ukrainian MPs in 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on September 3, the Verkhovna Rada cancelled parliamentary immunity from 2020.